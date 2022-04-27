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Biblical Health #15: Cholate A Gift From God...
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23 views • April 27, 2022
Everybody is concerned about sugar intake and sugar is a dirty word. However, the body cannot run with sugars and the problem is processed sugar which strips out the color and makes vitamins out of the waist. Sugan is not evil just processed sugars. But Chocolate is another story altogether. It is a superfood and should be your go-to choice for pleasure in deserts.
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