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Trump Declares "War" Against Deep State Criminals - FULL SHOW 9/27/19
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416 views • September 28, 2019
This is it! The Deep State decided to remove Trump before the election.
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=elgmv&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=BeaconOfTruth
Only your patronage to the Infowars Store is what keeps this beacon of truth lit in the controlled-narrative darkness.
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=elgmv&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=BeaconOfTruth
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