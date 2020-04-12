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COVID19 Update_ Prophecy Coming Alive Before Your Eyes!
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33 views • April 12, 2020
This video provides an important overview of the the COVID19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is threatening the whole world, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. While Jesus said that pestilences would be one of the "beginning of sorrows", he also made it clear that the end would NOT be quite yet. Something much worse would follow these End Time developments. People desperately want to see the COVID pandemic solved and this would be a good thing. But how desperate are people to understand and prepare for a far more sinister reality than coronavirus, predicted to hit the world afterwards? This video takes people on a journey through announcements and predictions we made as early as October, 2019 and in videos released in the months after. What we said in these videos is getting clearer and truer each day: the question is, what are you going to do about it?
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