An uplifting acoustic folk tune with crisp fingerpicked guitar leading verse 1, accented by upright bass and brushed percussion, Mandolin and subtle organ join for warmth, The chorus swells with harmonies and handclaps, Verse 2 adds gentle banjo, The bridge features blooming strings and a bright flute countermelody, emphasizing vibrance before a rousing final chorus

[Artist A: Hindustani Classical Influence]



[Intro]



[Tanpura drone begins in D]: Establishing the Sa (tonic).



[Sarangi Alap]: A slow, unmetered introduction. The Sarangi mimics the human voice, exploring the Raag with delicate kan-swars (grace notes).



[Main Section]



[Sarangi Vistar]: Intricate melodic expansion using heavy Meend (smooth glissando) and Andolan (gentle oscillation/vibrato on specific notes).



[Taan]: Rapid melodic passages that bridge the gap toward the transition.



[Transition: Cross-fade Sarangi into Acoustic Guitar/Percussion]



[Artist B: Contemporary Acoustic/Folk]



(Verse 1)

Woke up this morning, sun was shining bright,

Thinking ‘bout the fuel that makes the body right.

Not the stuff in boxes, names I can’t pronounce,

But the fresh and organic—where every credit counts.



(Chorus)

Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food,

From the earth to the table, let it do you good.

Eat to live, don't live to eat—yeah, that's the key,

To a life of health and vitality.



[Transition: Return of the Tanpura]



[Artist A: Outro]



[Outro]



[Sarangi Meend]: A long, descending slide from the fifth (Pa) back to the tonic (Sa).



[Nyas]: The melody settles and holds on the tonic as the sarangi fades, leaving only the resonant hum of the Tanpura.



[Artist B: Final Tag]



(Outro)

So here’s to the farmers, growing food with care,

To the local markets—I’ll meet you there.

To the ancient knowledge: our food is our grace,

Make every meal a celebration of this place.

Amen.

