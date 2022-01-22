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It's NOT What They Are Saying...
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334 views • January 22, 2022
Is it really a virus? Is there really a pandemic? What is going on? I give a quick rundown in this video of the truth.
Website: movingmountainssf.com
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is strictly intended for educational purposes only. Additionally, this information is not intended to replace the advice of your physician. Brittany is not a medical doctor. She does not treat or diagnose disease. She offers nutritional support to people seeking an alternative from traditional medicine.
There’s a TON of articles and resources but here is just a few:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/?fbclid=IwAR3LX7-vpgCNo_ABrilGr_CqCftCtxHPFIGaXmMIa7lPT-YdwICSChhQ6gE
https://biblescienceforum.com/2022/01/14/dr-ricardo-delgado-of-la-quinta-columna-on-graphene-oxide-in-the-death-shots/
https://lightonlight.education/the-mysterious-death-of-dr-faucis-most-notable-critic-just-before-covid-19-dr-kary-mullis-the-inventor-of-the-pcr-technique/
https://aapsonline.org/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19/
Website: movingmountainssf.com
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is strictly intended for educational purposes only. Additionally, this information is not intended to replace the advice of your physician. Brittany is not a medical doctor. She does not treat or diagnose disease. She offers nutritional support to people seeking an alternative from traditional medicine.
There’s a TON of articles and resources but here is just a few:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/?fbclid=IwAR3LX7-vpgCNo_ABrilGr_CqCftCtxHPFIGaXmMIa7lPT-YdwICSChhQ6gE
https://biblescienceforum.com/2022/01/14/dr-ricardo-delgado-of-la-quinta-columna-on-graphene-oxide-in-the-death-shots/
https://lightonlight.education/the-mysterious-death-of-dr-faucis-most-notable-critic-just-before-covid-19-dr-kary-mullis-the-inventor-of-the-pcr-technique/
https://aapsonline.org/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19/
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