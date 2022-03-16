😱Introducing Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the United States House of Representatives...

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🇺🇸God save America because Nancy won't! 😅
🤷♀🧐What is she suffering from? What is the world to make of her body language? Any medical proffesionals out there?
✅Our subscribers have suggested the following possible explanations:
- dementia
- her hard drive needs an update
- cocaine
- she was busting to go to the toilet
- long term affects of recreational use of horse tranquillisers
- Russian vodka
- too many Pfizer jabs
I THINK I KNOW WHERE ALL THE RUSSIAN VODKA THEY REMOVED FROM SHELF ENDED UP 🤣
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack