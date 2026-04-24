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'Nobel Laureate Warns： JWST May Have Revealed Another Universe—And It Shattered Our Physics'
Planet Zedta
Planet Zedta
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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