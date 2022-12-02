Do You Understand The Severity Of What We're Facing

Complacency will be our downfall.We each have a hand in preserving our Freedom.
Sitting on the sidelines will not do.
Stop making deals with your slave masters.
The enemies of Humanity are counting on you doing nothing and submitting.
Don't just seek the information, do something with it.
Awaken others by arming them with the Truth.
Source: Liberty University Convocation
Date: February 28, 2018
