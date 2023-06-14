BREAKING! Dr Steven Greer & UFO whistleblowers drop BOMBSHELL on D.C. | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris





Dr. Steven Greer held a stunning UFO disclosure press event at Washington's D.C. press club. Led by renowned researchers, members of the military, defense contractors and former government officials, this conference revealed shocking testimony about the secret space program, reverse engineered alien craft, and massive crimes and cover up. Redacted host Clayton Morris walks us through the highlights of the UFO event.

SEE THE VIDEO (full clip) of Dr Greer's presentation:

https://rumble.com/v2u5nrs-dr.-steven-greers-groundbreaking-ufo-disclosure-national-press-club-event.html







source:

https://rumble.com/v2tzhto-breaking-ufo-whistleblowers-drop-bombshell-on-d.c.-redacted-with-natali-and.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14