BREAKING! Dr Steven Greer & UFO whistleblowers drop BOMBSHELL on D.C. | Redacted
BREAKING! Dr Steven Greer & UFO whistleblowers drop BOMBSHELL on D.C. | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris


Dr. Steven Greer held a stunning UFO disclosure press event at Washington's D.C. press club. Led by renowned researchers, members of the military, defense contractors and former government officials, this conference revealed shocking testimony about the secret space program, reverse engineered alien craft, and massive crimes and cover up. Redacted host Clayton Morris walks us through the highlights of the UFO event.

SEE THE VIDEO (full clip) of Dr Greer's presentation:

https://rumble.com/v2u5nrs-dr.-steven-greers-groundbreaking-ufo-disclosure-national-press-club-event.html 


source:

https://rumble.com/v2tzhto-breaking-ufo-whistleblowers-drop-bombshell-on-d.c.-redacted-with-natali-and.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14

redacteddr steven greerbombshellclayton morrisufo whistleblowerswashington dc press conference

