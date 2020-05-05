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LEGAL WARNING DOCUMENT TO OFFICIALS WHO VIOLATE YOUR RIGHTS!
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113 views • May 05, 2020
DOWNLOAD AND KEEP THIS ON YOU!! - DISTRIBUTE LOCALLY TO POLICE, HOSPITALS, LIBRARIES, WORKPLACE BULLETIN BOARDS, ETC!
NOTICE OF WARNING DOCUMENT - HERE:
https://billstclair.com/1983-notice.pdf
Title 42 - THE HEALTH AND WELFARE CODE SECTION 1983 -
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2009-title42/pdf/USCODE-2009-title42-chap21-subchapI-sec1983.pdf
Please feel free to mirror any of my videos! All I ask is that you give me credit as I do for others. :) Thank you.
Back-up Channel YOUTUBE- Blue Heron with Blue Heron logo. Please sub now!
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwtLvDlD7-n4utpPNwti2Ng
video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVJmDgQ1YWY
NOTICE OF WARNING DOCUMENT - HERE:
https://billstclair.com/1983-notice.pdf
Title 42 - THE HEALTH AND WELFARE CODE SECTION 1983 -
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2009-title42/pdf/USCODE-2009-title42-chap21-subchapI-sec1983.pdf
Please feel free to mirror any of my videos! All I ask is that you give me credit as I do for others. :) Thank you.
Back-up Channel YOUTUBE- Blue Heron with Blue Heron logo. Please sub now!
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwtLvDlD7-n4utpPNwti2Ng
video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVJmDgQ1YWY
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