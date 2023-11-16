NATO Broke Into A Cold Sweat: Russian Army Launched A Full-Scale Offensive On 'SLAVYANSK'

With the approach of winter, the situation on the battlefield began to change dramatically. The dynamics of the intensification of hostilities are recorded along the entire front line. Russian Troops are increasing the pressure zone, forcing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to rush into desperate attacks in order to regain lost positions.......
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.