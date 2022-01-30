Wim Hof breathing guide for beginners. 4 rounds 1 min, 90 secs, 2 min, and 2.5 minutes

In this guide we watch Wim Hof himself go through the breathing technique

Go at your own pace, dont force anything. Fill the belly first breathing in through the nose is best and breath out through the mouth.

At the end of the 30 breaths, let the final breath go (exhale) and stop all breathing. Continue for as long as is comfortable it you are unable to reach 1 minute this is no problem as you will build this over time. You will get the usual reflex signals to breath again after around 20 seconds and more. Just ignore these small signals as a far bigger one will eventiualy arrive once all the carbon dioxide starts to build up. Once the need to breath again is unstoppale then take a big breath in and hold for 15 seconds. Let this go and then start the next round as soon as you are comfortable.

AFTER THE SUBSEQUENT REOUNDS YOU SHOULD significantly increase the breath hold time of the first round. You will feel light headed and tingly as well as sensing a shift in your physiology with temperature changes and a feeling of relaxation. All this is normal.

Blood chemisty is now alkaline not acidic (good)

Pain receptors are reduced in this state.

Blood flow increases from relaxation of the circulatory system with a reduced heart beat.

Our cortisol levels (stress hormone) drop while adrenaline increases.

This is a controlled stressor and actually good for you!



Practicing the specific breathing exercises of the Wim Hof Method will release your inner fire. The exercises are focused on deep and rhythmic inhalations and exhalations, described by Wim as ‘controlled hyperventilation or power breathing’ and are followed by a retention time, where you hold your breath for a x amount of time. By practicing the breathing exercises, you are releasing more energy, influencing your nervous system and changing various physiological responses. You are inducing voluntarily a short stress response which ultimately will lead to more resilience towards everyday stress, mentally and physiology and feeling more in control.



These breathing exercises are only one of three pillars that form the Wim Hof Method. The other two pillars are cold therapy and training your mindset. When combined, the three pillars will help you to become stronger and gaining better health. Known benefits of the Wim Hof Method include:



- Stress reduction

- Faster recovery from physical exertion

- Better sleep

- Improved sports performance

- Enhanced creativity

- More focus and mental clarity

The Wim Hof Method is also linked to reducing and reversing symptoms of diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, asthma, sarcoidosis, vasculitis, and numerous autoimmune diseases like colitis and crones. Anxiety and depression will fade and bring you back to a balanced state of mind.