© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Vitamin C Fights Chronic Disease (Thomas E. Levy, MD)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
212 views • November 01, 2019
As we enter into another cold season, we start thinking about vitamin c. How does it actually help us fight disease and infection? In this interview with Dr. Thomas E. Levy, MD, we discuss how vitamin c works and how to use it.
First we talk about how Vitamin C works in the body. As an antioxidant, it can fight many infections. It also supports and stimulates the immune system.
Next, we cover the different types of vitamin c. What are the best sources? Do you have to get it from food?
Then we talk about different forms of vitamin c supplements.
Then, how do we take it? How much?
Lastly, he debunks the myth that too much vitamin c can cause kidney stones.
Then he talks about conditions that better when you have vitamin C in your body.
Learn More From Dr. Levy: https://www.peakenergy.com/
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
First we talk about how Vitamin C works in the body. As an antioxidant, it can fight many infections. It also supports and stimulates the immune system.
Next, we cover the different types of vitamin c. What are the best sources? Do you have to get it from food?
Then we talk about different forms of vitamin c supplements.
Then, how do we take it? How much?
Lastly, he debunks the myth that too much vitamin c can cause kidney stones.
Then he talks about conditions that better when you have vitamin C in your body.
Learn More From Dr. Levy: https://www.peakenergy.com/
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
Keywords
natural healthholistic healthjonathan landsmanhealth tipshow vitamin c fights chronic diseasehow vitamin c fights diseasevitamin c benefitsvitamin c and infectionsvitamin c and immune systembest sources of vitamin chow much vitamin c to takedoes vitamin c cause kidney stonesvitamins and supplementsdr thomas e levypeak energy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.