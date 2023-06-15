The Reality Czars Interview Etienne de la Boetie2 - What is Being Censored off the Internet?





Etienne de la Boetie2

Nate and Thomas (The Paranoid American) interview Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 on a variety of topics: What is being censored off the internet?, Controlled Opposition, Alex Jones, and the Clownification of Political Opposition, Do Actors get paid by how much they waste your time? The hidden curriculum of the "Government" school system, how the Trivium (Grammar, Logic and Rhetoric) have been removed from the mandatory "government" schools, how Lincoln-Douglas type debate has been replaced by policy debate where the kids talk as fast as possible to waste their time, and more!

Complete list of topics with time-stamps and links: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/the-reality-czars-interview-etienne