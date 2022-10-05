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10/4/2022 Miles Guo: North Korea’s missile launch against Japan was part of the plan made by Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong-un, but nothing big will happen. Similarly the chance of Putin using nuclear weapons is extremely low, because these dictators fear for their lives the most