Miles Guo: North Korea’s missile launch against Japan was part of the plan made by Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong-un, but nothing big will happen
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1sx3f665


10/4/2022 Miles Guo: North Korea’s missile launch against Japan was part of the plan made by Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong-un, but nothing big will happen. Similarly the chance of Putin using nuclear weapons is extremely low, because these dictators fear for their lives the most


