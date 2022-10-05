10/4/2022 Miles Guo: North Korea’s missile launch against Japan was part of the plan made by Xi Jinping, Putin and Kim Jong-un, but nothing big will happen. Similarly the chance of Putin using nuclear weapons is extremely low, because these dictators fear for their lives the most
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.