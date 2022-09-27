Abby Johnson on overturning Roe v. Wade & her shocking rejection from the Pro-Life community | Ep 13

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director, turned Pro-Life Advocate Abby Johnson weighs in on if Roe v. Wade will be overturned this summer and tells all about her shocking rejection from the Pro-Life and Catholic communities about speaking out against using aborted fetal cells in the COVID-19 vaccines.
