Abby Johnson on overturning Roe v. Wade & her shocking rejection from the Pro-Life community | Ep 13

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Former Planned Parenthood clinic director, turned Pro-Life Advocate Abby Johnson weighs in on if Roe v. Wade will be overturned this summer and tells all about her shocking rejection from the Pro-Life and Catholic communities about speaking out against using aborted fetal cells in the COVID-19 vaccines.
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