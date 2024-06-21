BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who is Beast number four
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
63 views • 10 months ago

A look at what is coming up in the next niche-casts. Over the next month or two I will expose using scripture alone that the 3rd beast of Daniel is 'Greco-Rome' and includes both Judaism and Christianity who have 'changed laws and times': Rome will play a part in the fourth and final diverse beast with 'nails of bronze'.

The Qodesh Calendar discovery 2012 proves that both have never used the calendar of Moses or Messiah and are not the original faiths of the old or new.

https://bastyon.com/theqodeshcalendar

Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar
