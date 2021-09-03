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Get Facts-inated! SHOULD YOUR TEEN BE WORRIED ABOUT HEART INFLAMMATION AFTER COVID VACCINE? from theHighwire.com
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72 views • September 03, 2021
get facts-inated. SHOULD YOUR TEEN BE WORRIED ABOUT HEART INFLAMMATION AFTER COVID VACCINE? from theHighwire.com
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/should-your-teen-be-worried-about-heart-inflammation-after-covid-vaccine/
As reports of myocarditis in the youth rise post-covid vaccine, board-certified pathologist, Ryan Cole, MD, breaks down the real risk of heart inflammation.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/should-your-teen-be-worried-about-heart-inflammation-after-covid-vaccine/
As reports of myocarditis in the youth rise post-covid vaccine, board-certified pathologist, Ryan Cole, MD, breaks down the real risk of heart inflammation.
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