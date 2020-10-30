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Privately Owned Nuclear Weapons!?!?
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37 views • October 30, 2020
Stefan Molyneux answers listener questions about jail without the state, how essential services will be funded, deforestation, ocean pollution, owning weapons, copyright, the ethics of paparazzi and more!
0:10 - On what basis can criminals be jailed if there is no state, who will determine if they are guilty and what their punishment will be?
9:30 - How are roads, airports, water and sewage pipes, meteor deterrence systems/rockets, military and secret police supposed to be funded? Voluntarily? What if there comes a point where people forget how important they are, for example if there hasn't been a foreign invasion, meteor strike or terrorist attack in a long time?
14:25 - If there is no state, how will you purchase land that does not belong to anybody? What if someone manages to take over/buy a huge amount of land, including many forests and mountains and lakes, isn't it unfair that he can ask people to leave these places, and that he can chop down all the trees if he wants to?
18:57 - What about ocean pollution, no one owns the ocean, so people can't be punished for polluting it?
20:08 - Gun rights is a good thing, but philosophically, how can you explain that people do not have the right to own bombs and nuclear weapons? What do we do about clinically insane people, can they roam around free, buy guns, in a libertarian society?
25:25 - What about copyright, is that a good idea in libertarianism? And where should the limit go? Should you be able to copyright a simple expression, a simple idea, or a very simple guitar riff? Who will determine these things?
25:50 - In a libertarian society, do people (like paparazzi) have a right to infringe on your privacy, taking pictures of you even if they themselves stand outside your property? Can they publish it? What about lists of "bad employees to avoid", could bosses make such public lists legally? This is called defamation, right? And isn't it a breach of free speech with our current laws?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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0:10 - On what basis can criminals be jailed if there is no state, who will determine if they are guilty and what their punishment will be?
9:30 - How are roads, airports, water and sewage pipes, meteor deterrence systems/rockets, military and secret police supposed to be funded? Voluntarily? What if there comes a point where people forget how important they are, for example if there hasn't been a foreign invasion, meteor strike or terrorist attack in a long time?
14:25 - If there is no state, how will you purchase land that does not belong to anybody? What if someone manages to take over/buy a huge amount of land, including many forests and mountains and lakes, isn't it unfair that he can ask people to leave these places, and that he can chop down all the trees if he wants to?
18:57 - What about ocean pollution, no one owns the ocean, so people can't be punished for polluting it?
20:08 - Gun rights is a good thing, but philosophically, how can you explain that people do not have the right to own bombs and nuclear weapons? What do we do about clinically insane people, can they roam around free, buy guns, in a libertarian society?
25:25 - What about copyright, is that a good idea in libertarianism? And where should the limit go? Should you be able to copyright a simple expression, a simple idea, or a very simple guitar riff? Who will determine these things?
25:50 - In a libertarian society, do people (like paparazzi) have a right to infringe on your privacy, taking pictures of you even if they themselves stand outside your property? Can they publish it? What about lists of "bad employees to avoid", could bosses make such public lists legally? This is called defamation, right? And isn't it a breach of free speech with our current laws?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
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