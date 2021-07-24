© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Clean Germs, Bacteria, and Viruses Out Of The Air In Buildings, Homes, Offices, and Stores Naturally - Barbara Frank
Follow
1
Share
Report
246 views • July 24, 2021
This video was made by Barbara Frank to show individuals and businesses how to properly clean the air in their home, office, or inside any building. This is especially important for restaurants,. grocery stores, and indoor markets. We are all constantly touching things and transferring germs to them or viruses when we are sick and have cold. When sick customers come in, they may cough into the air and spread a virus to all the people in the building, including staff, other customers, and young children. Cleaning entire buildings and large offices can be an almost impossible task, so Barbara Frank has come up with a simple, fast, easy way to clean large offices and buildings such as restaurants, grocery stores, indoor markets, and corporate offices.
Our health products are available here
https://ageoldhealthwellness.storenvy.com
More health information and articles on our blog here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com
Check out our natural health products for acne, pain, viruses, colds, wrinkles, eye and skin conditions here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/products.html
Beauty & Health Coaching - Learning Medical Research
Learn to make yourself more beautiful - Improve your health, hair, nails, and teeth
Learn from us here: http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/services.html
Music
"Once Again" By Bensound.com
Our health products are available here
https://ageoldhealthwellness.storenvy.com
More health information and articles on our blog here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com
Check out our natural health products for acne, pain, viruses, colds, wrinkles, eye and skin conditions here:
http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/products.html
Beauty & Health Coaching - Learning Medical Research
Learn to make yourself more beautiful - Improve your health, hair, nails, and teeth
Learn from us here: http://www.dlshealthandbeauty.com/p/services.html
Music
"Once Again" By Bensound.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.