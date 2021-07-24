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How To Clean Germs, Bacteria, and Viruses Out Of The Air In Buildings, Homes, Offices, and Stores Naturally - Barbara Frank
DL's Health & Beauty
DL's Health & Beauty
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246 views • July 24, 2021
This video was made by Barbara Frank to show individuals and businesses how to properly clean the air in their home, office, or inside any building. This is especially important for restaurants,. grocery stores, and indoor markets. We are all constantly touching things and transferring germs to them or viruses when we are sick and have cold. When sick customers come in, they may cough into the air and spread a virus to all the people in the building, including staff, other customers, and young children. Cleaning entire buildings and large offices can be an almost impossible task, so Barbara Frank has come up with a simple, fast, easy way to clean large offices and buildings such as restaurants, grocery stores, indoor markets, and corporate offices.

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healthmedicinediseasemedicalparasitesnatural medicinevirushomeopathyclean airgermsbacteriawellnesscleaningessential oilclean homecovid-19coviddisinfect
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