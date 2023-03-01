#1 In 2014, Human Rights Watch reported that Ukraine's military was firing grad rockets at civilians in Donetsk.Did Ukraine's rocket attacks on Donbas civilians contribute to Russia's decision to invade?
#2 In 2014, Human Rights Watch reported that Ukraine's military was dropping cluster bombs on civilians in Donetsk.
Did Ukraine's cluster bomb attacks on Donbas civilians contribute to Russia's decision to invade?
#3 "114 countries have signed a treaty to ban the use of cluster munitions. Although Ukraine is not one of those countries, firing cluster munitions into populated areas is still a violation of the laws of war and may amount to war crimes."
#4 Text messages found on Hunter Biden's laptop show the President's son asking his brother’s widow-turned-mistress, Hallie Biden if she believed that he had “children burned alive in DONETSK” or “children killed in donetsk, Ukraine.”
#5 Hunter Biden's text messages likely refer to Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoysky, his reported Burisma Holdings boss, who funded the rise of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the neo-Nazi battalions accused of killing civilians in Eastern Ukraine.
