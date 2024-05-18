Dr. Ranj Singh payed to push

This is Dr. Ranj Singh. As he was pushing the AstraZeneca vaccine, it turns out that he received a 22,500.00 UK pound payment from the pharmaceutical giant. But whoopsie, the AstraZeneca shot has now been pulled off the market after being barraged by legal disputes related to serious adverse events, such as deadly blood clots. Now, after being exposed as a Big Pharma shill, he’s trying to save face aby calling YOU a “conspiracy theorist” for an uncomfortable reality that can no longer be denied.

