18+ Wagner Brutally Annihilates Entire AFU Armor Column Trying To Leave Bakhmut

🔥Fire video from under Artemovsk. As the artillery of PMC "Wagner"
destroys the Ukrainian column, which was trying to leave the city. On the
issue of accuracy and ammunition consumption. Very clear shots - when
the enemy does not leave a single chance.
@sashakots
Mirrored - December1991
