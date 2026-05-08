Exceptional water front camping at White Earth Campground - for 5 bucks a night!

https://rvacrossamerica.net/whiteearth





Just a few days out from the Silver Valley, I discovered what may be one of the best (dry) campgrounds I've been to. White Earth (there's a story behind the name) Campground is run by the Bureau of Reclamation and sits along side the Canyon Ferry Lake (Reservoir) - the 3rd largest lake in Montana!





Spectacular waterfront camping on the Canyon Ferry Lake (near Helena Montana) for as little as $5/night (with the America the Beautiful pass.) I spent 3 nights, lots of paddling, good people and plenty of sunshine.





Caution - it can get windy there!





https://rvacrossamerica.net/whiteearth





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