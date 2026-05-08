Exceptional water front camping at White Earth Campground - for 5 bucks a night!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/whiteearth
Just a few days out from the Silver Valley, I discovered what may be one of the best (dry) campgrounds I've been to. White Earth (there's a story behind the name) Campground is run by the Bureau of Reclamation and sits along side the Canyon Ferry Lake (Reservoir) - the 3rd largest lake in Montana!
Spectacular waterfront camping on the Canyon Ferry Lake (near Helena Montana) for as little as $5/night (with the America the Beautiful pass.) I spent 3 nights, lots of paddling, good people and plenty of sunshine.
Caution - it can get windy there!
https://rvacrossamerica.net/whiteearth
Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net
Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica
RV Travel - Living the life
Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii
#rvboondocking
#rvdrycamping
#rvtravel
#rvlife
#rvlifestyle
#rvbuyingtips
7:08End Screen