05/31/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson: Christopher Wray worked as the personal lawyer for Mr. Miles Guo, the number one enemy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), before he became FBI director. Then the CCP made a higher offer. He instead represented the CCP-controlled global corporation HNA and was appointed FBI director shortly. Since 2016, he has received more than $14 million. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/31/2023 妮可在Winn Tucson节目爆料：克里斯托弗·雷在担任联邦调查局局长之前，曾作为中共头号敌人郭文贵先生的私人律师。后来中共给出了更高报价，他转而代表中共控制的跨国公司海航，不久之后就被任命为联邦调查局局长。自2016年以来，他已累计获得1400万美元。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





