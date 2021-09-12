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Massive Lawsuit - Ontario Canada against Covid Lock-downs - Crimes Against Humanity!
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364 views • September 12, 2021
Massive global awakening happening, please share & make viral.
We need to help others by educating, a mass awakening is happening, join before it's too late!
Court Document PDF 124 pages; https://breaking-news.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Lawsuit.pdf
We need to help others by educating, a mass awakening is happening, join before it's too late!
Court Document PDF 124 pages; https://breaking-news.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Lawsuit.pdf
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