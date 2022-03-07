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BREAD LINES COMING SOON! - Massive Collapse Of Supply Chain! - Great RESET Agenda EXPOSED!
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2793 views • March 07, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of supply chains worldwide as wheat production collapses and China blames the climate. Ukraine and Russia are also a third of the world's wheat exports and that market has also simultaneously stopped dead.
The tech supply chain as well as oil as come to a near standstill as well while inflation is skyrocketing in countries worldwide. Just in time to move over due to a "crisis" into the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) at the IMF. That's the plan and they're sticking to it.
People are feeling the crunch of inflation everywhere and many countries dependent on the supply chain thanks to the century of coddling people have conditioned themselves to face complete destruction and panic.
While martial law emergency orders have been put forward for price fixing in places like Canada, the US is readying their FEMA facilities. That's where this is going. Desperation and then begging the state for help. FEMA is salivating.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://www.eventbrite.com/e/253730132657/?discount=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of supply chains worldwide as wheat production collapses and China blames the climate. Ukraine and Russia are also a third of the world's wheat exports and that market has also simultaneously stopped dead.
The tech supply chain as well as oil as come to a near standstill as well while inflation is skyrocketing in countries worldwide. Just in time to move over due to a "crisis" into the SDR (Special Drawing Rights) at the IMF. That's the plan and they're sticking to it.
People are feeling the crunch of inflation everywhere and many countries dependent on the supply chain thanks to the century of coddling people have conditioned themselves to face complete destruction and panic.
While martial law emergency orders have been put forward for price fixing in places like Canada, the US is readying their FEMA facilities. That's where this is going. Desperation and then begging the state for help. FEMA is salivating.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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