BREAKING-A METEOR HIT A MOUNTAIN (TONS CAME FROM THE RED DRAGON-PLANET X'S TAIL WITHIN 48 HOURS)/READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Aug 16, 2022 BREAKING NEWS-METEOR HITS MOUNTAIN+MULTIPLE ASTEROID CLUSTERS TO COME FROM PLANET X(THE FIERY RED DRAGONS TAIL) TONS OF PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM ASTEROID DEBRIS HAVE COME IN WITHIN 48 HOURS (THEY WILL FALL DAILY AS INSIDER MIKE WARNED-SOON THEY WILL FALL IN WAVES) YOU ARE IN THE END OF DAYS (WHO IS YOUR GOD?-LOVE+FORGIVE OTHERS AS TOMORROW ISN'T PROMISED!!! READ BELOW. Today is now 8/16/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video BREAKING NEWS FROM multiple places.. Someone caught what looks to be a left over meteor smoke trail in the sky as it seems a meteor a large one hit a volcano....you'll see multiple meteor/asteroid debris that has come in over many places within the past 48 hours... As I said and showed in my last show and the video before my last that I posted that tons of clusters of asteroid debris were now extremely close and would start coming now almost daily into our atmosphere as I showed you all insider mike from around the world warned this 8-9-22 then a large one exploded over arizona a day and a half ago leaving a sonic boom in the sky though way more have come in. This is NOT good at all .... As I've said a million times Planet Earth is going through a massive debri field already not even related to planet xs long asteroid debri tail thats as long as Jupiter's width. As earth's going through a large debri field now related to a separate body of the planet x system ... Though right now debris are also coming now even heavier from planet xs debri tail by clusters and in very imminent time asteroids and debri large and small will fall in waves or (seasons ) as insider mike stated long ago. And soon they'll fall by millions globally starting fires and killing many. Debris came over Indonesia last night, others in Mexico, Brazil and multiple other places as you'll see in my video.....also For others who can or who want to help. Others know I don't ask for money ever for myself though a brother in christ and well known skywatcher and friend on YouTube ( Roger paul and our skies today youtube channel) it's Rogers channel though he also puts our skies today channels videos with his own thus why he called his channel that.... I just found out Roger is really struggling money wise him and his wife and family. As Roger also has custody now of 4 grandkids to feed also...They cannot get to a food pantry to even get food and they still owe hundreds of dollars to be exact 999 dollars to a funeral home where they had Rogers dads funeral not long ago. So Roger and his family definitely need help to be able to at least get some money for food for him and his whole family. So I'll leave Rogers link below to PayPal in case anyone wants to help Roger out which I know Roger will be thankful and his family. (Rogers link will be right here to donate to if anyone has paypal- https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Thank... ........) Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

Mr Noor/ 2 reddish meteor debri pieces over Indonesia a day and a half ago seen in night skies-

VIDEO DE TODOS/ meteor debri-Fireball over mexico- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dD0PV9Tag_Y

MUNDO NEWS- Large meteor hit the side of a mountain or volcano not sure exactly where. His video said Montana though not sure on that as don't think by looking at it that it's Montana though it is new footage and can tell it hit from the sky and the man didn't know if it was a meteor or missile or a ufo lol no not a missile as trust me if was all of the usa would be alerted. I can tell it's a meteor due to its smoke trail left as meteors that hit especially bigger ones leaves smoke trails as you'll see-

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FZ77Vf0gecQ

Alessandro Filippi/meteor debri over pool and past the moon over brazil- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3KKvy7WMoI

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ge0Ti9wZvE