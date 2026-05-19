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614 - Wie Gefangene dazu gebracht werden, gerne im Gefängnis zu bleiben (15-Minuten-Städte)
Savannah Nobel
Savannah Nobel
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548 views • Yesterday

Savannah's Seite:

https://savannah-nobel.com/narzissten-sofort-erkennen/


Anfrage für Einzelgespräch oder Horoskop:

[email protected]


Übung zum Öffnen nach Oben

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmd3eloP2LI


Mein youtube Kanal

https://www.youtube.com/@sav.108


Lebendiges Chernobyl

https://www.animalsaroundtheglobe.com/13-creatures-living-in-chernobyl-today-6-330203/

Galen Winsor - The Nuclear Scare Scam  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWhOn5St3uM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VvGw1tkT1Q  

- Galen Winsor eats uranium ... Watch Galen lick a pile of highly radioactive uranium off the palm of his hand and ignite a chunk of plutonium into a shower of flaming dust. The guy also drank reactor cooling pool water for fun and liked to go swimming in the pool to relax. Galen Winsor describes his hands-on experience with used nuclear fuel and radioactive materials. He explains how the rules associated with his profession changed during the period from 1947-1982. He also questions why those rules changed and who benefitted from the changes.


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nwoww315 minuten
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