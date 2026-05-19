614 - Wie Gefangene dazu gebracht werden, gerne im Gefängnis zu bleiben (15-Minuten-Städte)

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Savannah's Seite:
https://savannah-nobel.com/narzissten-sofort-erkennen/
Anfrage für Einzelgespräch oder Horoskop:
Übung zum Öffnen nach Oben
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmd3eloP2LI
Mein youtube Kanal
https://www.youtube.com/@sav.108
Lebendiges Chernobyl
https://www.animalsaroundtheglobe.com/13-creatures-living-in-chernobyl-today-6-330203/
Galen Winsor - The Nuclear Scare Scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWhOn5St3uM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VvGw1tkT1Q
- Galen Winsor eats uranium ... Watch Galen lick a pile of highly radioactive uranium off the palm of his hand and ignite a chunk of plutonium into a shower of flaming dust. The guy also drank reactor cooling pool water for fun and liked to go swimming in the pool to relax. Galen Winsor describes his hands-on experience with used nuclear fuel and radioactive materials. He explains how the rules associated with his profession changed during the period from 1947-1982. He also questions why those rules changed and who benefitted from the changes.
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