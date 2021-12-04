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US State Dept Committing Treason, Yes, It's True
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1098 views • December 04, 2021
This is a recap of a live stream I did last night where I make some more connections. Since barely anyone tuned in I decided to go over it again in a video. Title is not clickbait, it's happening and has been for decades.
Sources:
https://famguardian.org/Subjects/GunControl/Law/freedom-from-war-state-dept-pub-7277.pdf
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-state-department-invites-un-racism-investigators-visit-us-2021-07-14/
https://www.aclu.org/news/human-rights/the-uns-george-floyd-resolution-is-a-vital-step-toward-international-accountability/
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/us-nypd-slaps-60-year-old-man-with-terrorism-charge-for-carrying-gun-near-un-headquarters.html
https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2021/11/24/619dcf3f46163f0c848b4627.html
Sources:
https://famguardian.org/Subjects/GunControl/Law/freedom-from-war-state-dept-pub-7277.pdf
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-state-department-invites-un-racism-investigators-visit-us-2021-07-14/
https://www.aclu.org/news/human-rights/the-uns-george-floyd-resolution-is-a-vital-step-toward-international-accountability/
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/us-nypd-slaps-60-year-old-man-with-terrorism-charge-for-carrying-gun-near-un-headquarters.html
https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2021/11/24/619dcf3f46163f0c848b4627.html
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