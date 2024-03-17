post in the temporarily occupied territory of the DPR

Today, at about 17:30 (posted March 16) the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a strike using FAB-500 on a facility in Bolshaya Novoselka . According to reports, the bombing led to the destruction of the control and communications post, as well as serious losses among enemy troops.

Coordinates: 47.8556893, 36.8392684

Based on the obtained coordinates, the bombing strike turned out to be accurate and effective - the territory of the Vocational Technical College was hit. The enemy used this location to organize a control and communications point, as well as station personnel.

According to subsequent assessments, as a result of the strike, about 10 military personnel were killed, including command staff, and more than 25 people were injured of varying degrees of severity. In general, these are quite significant losses for the enemy, both in terms of the number of dead and wounded, and in terms of the destruction of command personnel.

Also noteworthy is the destruction of hangars housing armored vehicles such as the International MaxxPro , Varta SBA and HMMWV . Although the exact amount and extent of damage is unknown, this represents a serious loss for the enemy, since Ukrainian forces use these types of equipment to conduct military operations.

The results of the strike on the enemy control center in Bolshaya Novoselka indicate the effectiveness of the operations of the Russian Aerospace Forces in inflicting missile and bomb attacks. It also highlights the importance of accurate intelligence analysis and targeted training in planning and executing such strikes.





