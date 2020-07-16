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What will Happen to You After You Die? There are 3 Paths
Spiritism
Spiritism
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17 views • July 16, 2020
There are basically three paths – 1) You will be assisted 2) You will continue to sleep 3) You are on your own. Of course the spirit realm is infinitely complex and there are many variations, but here is a rough summary of your options.

My blog is at: http://www.nwspiritism.com/

Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ

Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW

Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4

Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA

Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS

The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A

Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA

Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX

51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48

My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster

Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/

Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Keywords
deathgodheavenchristjesusdyingndespiritualismnear death experiencepast livesreincarnationafter deathspiritismspirit worldallan kardecbrian fosterchico xavier
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