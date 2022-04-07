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[Bidan]'s Chinese Favors
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42 views • April 07, 2022
* The Hunter Biden laptop scandal is getting closer and closer to the big guy.
* The left’s effort to contain it isn’t working.
* Why was the former VP writing letters of recommendation for a Chinese national?
* The mountain of evidence is so high now, the media and Dems can’t admit it.
* The minute they do, Joe’s [p]residency is over.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 April 2022
* The left’s effort to contain it isn’t working.
* Why was the former VP writing letters of recommendation for a Chinese national?
* The mountain of evidence is so high now, the media and Dems can’t admit it.
* The minute they do, Joe’s [p]residency is over.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 April 2022
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