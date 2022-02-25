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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/23/22 Overcoming Prostate Cancer
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26 views • February 25, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/23/22 Overcoming Prostate Cancer
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing countries that have similar populations. Stating that the countries with the most infections and deaths are cultures that are eating gluten. Compromising the body's ability to make white blood cells to fight the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding constipation. Citing apple juice as a natural remedy for constipation. Apple juice helps hydrate the body which softens the stool and stimulates bowel movements. Second apple juice contains pectin which absorbs water and helps improve stool consistency. Third apple juice contains sorbitol which is a natural laxative speeding up bowel movements.
Callers
Gloria's is overcoming prostate cancer and wonders if he should be taking a testosterone supplement.
Ishmale is experiencing shortness of breath follow a COVID 19 infection.
Robert is having trouble swallowing.
David's wife has a torn meniscus and tinnitis.
Helen has sarcoidosis and is recovering from cataract surgery.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing countries that have similar populations. Stating that the countries with the most infections and deaths are cultures that are eating gluten. Compromising the body's ability to make white blood cells to fight the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding constipation. Citing apple juice as a natural remedy for constipation. Apple juice helps hydrate the body which softens the stool and stimulates bowel movements. Second apple juice contains pectin which absorbs water and helps improve stool consistency. Third apple juice contains sorbitol which is a natural laxative speeding up bowel movements.
Callers
Gloria's is overcoming prostate cancer and wonders if he should be taking a testosterone supplement.
Ishmale is experiencing shortness of breath follow a COVID 19 infection.
Robert is having trouble swallowing.
David's wife has a torn meniscus and tinnitis.
Helen has sarcoidosis and is recovering from cataract surgery.
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