Russian Allied forces continue the operation near Avdiivka

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Russia Ukraine Updates
July 31, 2022
Units of the 1st Army Corps of the DPR continue their operation near Avdiivka. Intense artillery strikes are inflicted on Ukrainian positions. They are corrected with the help of drones.
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