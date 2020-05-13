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Daily Health Protocol During Coronavirus Epidemic & Beyond
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15 views • May 13, 2020
In this video, Dr.Earl discusses what he’s personally doing to help strengthen his immune system during the Coronavirus epidemic. Our health needs to be a huge priority whether we’re facing an epidemic or not. The reality is, practicing good health and prevention today can lead to a much more enjoyable life tomorrow.
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