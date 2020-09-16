Mikki Willis DIRECTOR OF "PLANDEMIC" THE MOVIE: FOLLOW THE MONEY & CONNECT THE DOTS AROUND THE VACCINE AGENDA

Mikki WillisDIRECTOR OF "PLANDEMIC" THE MOVIE: FOLLOW THE MONEY & CONNECT THE DOTS AROUND THE VACCINE AGENDA235,471 views • as if Sept 16, 2020August 19, 2020Director Of 'Plandemic: Indoctornation'Mikki Willis is an American filmmaker, entrepreneur and director of the documentary “Plandemic”.He is the founder of movie production company Elevate Films, with the mission “utilize the power of the media in a positive way”.In May, at the height of the pandemic, he published “Plandemic”, and a 26-minute interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits. Overnight the video went viral, and soon after was banned by technology platforms for questioning the mainstream narrative.In his new movie, Plandemic: Indoctornation, Mikki explores the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interests with the decisionmakers that are currently managing this crisis.