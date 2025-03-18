Chicken Rotini for $1.85 using only canned shelf stable ingredients

Would you rather stick a fork in your eye than come up with dinner another night?

No need to worry about thawing chicken or produce going bad—this Chicken Rotini recipe relies on canned chicken, powdered milk, and pantry staples that you probably already have in your pantry or cupboard. With just a few simple steps, you can have a delicious, hearty meal ready for your family in 30 minutes for only $1.85 per person. Perfect for busy nights, this meal will quickly become a family favorite! And you can easily add everything you need for this recipe, right from our site to your Amazon Fresh or Walmart cart.

Link to recipe at

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-rotini

The beauty of this Chicken Rotini is how easy it is to throw together. Simply cook your noodles, mix in the canned chicken, peas, and a savory gravy made from pantry ingredients, and you’ve got a complete meal. There’s no need for fresh produce, and you won’t spend hours in the kitchen. It’s a great way to feed a crowd without the hassle of thawing, chopping, or worrying about ingredients going bad—just simple, tasty meals right from your pantry!

Ingredients:

1 Rotini Noodles 16 oz

1 Canned Peas 15 oz

2 Canned Chicken 12.5 oz

1 Cream of Mushroom 10.5 oz

½ cup Dry Onions

3 ½ tbsp + ¾ tsp Powdered Milk

6 cups Water

½ tbsp Chicken Bouillon

¾ tsp Garlic Powder

½ tbsp Italian Seasoning

¾ tsp Salt

¾ tsp Pepper

Instructions:

In a pot, bring water to boil noodles to rolling boil.

As the water heats, in a different pot, over medium high, pour in the cream of mushroom soup.

Next add the dehydrated milk powder and water for the powdered milk to the mushroom soup.

Add the seasonings: chicken bouillon, dry onions, garlic powder, italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir well.

Open the cans of peas and chicken. Drain the water from the cans into the sink.

Add the drained chicken and peas to the mushroom soup. Let simmer on medium as the noddles cook.

Once the water is boiling for the noodles, open the package of noodles and dump in the uncooked noodles into the boiling water.

Let noodles cook for 8-15 minutes, depending on "al dente" you like your noodles.

Once the noodles are fully cooked, pour the pot of water and noodles into a strainer in the sink to drain the water.

Rinse the noodles with cold water in the strainer, using a spoon to move the noodles around to make sure all the noodles are cooled equally.

Once the noodles are drained and cooled, if your pot is large enough, add the noodles to the mushroom chicken soup pot and mix well together.

If your pot isn't big enough for both, no big deal. Serve the noodles into individual bowl(s) and top with the mushroom chicken soup right into the bowl.

Stir the noodles and mushroom chicken soup together well.

Top with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!

Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.





https://loadedpotato.org

#cannedchickendinner #chickenrotini #bachelormeals #nopowercooking #cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner





For any questions or inquiries regarding this video, please reach out to [email protected]





----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@EatLoadedPotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://x.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------