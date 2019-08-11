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The Template - The Ceremony of Synthesis - Code 2
The Template
The Template
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10 views • August 11, 2019
The Template - A Holonomic Model Of Transcendence - CODE 2 - Ceremony Of Synthesis - The reconnection of the 13th Circuit - Preparing the Pranic Causeway.

The 13th Circuit connects into the Occiput, where the spinal cord enters the brain, and grounds the this electromagnetic energy into the Coccyx. The form and progression of the 23 geometric fractals of the Human creation code and their sonic counterparts are resonant with aspects of the Holonomic agreement that is the Human Blueprint. This covenant is activated and integrated through frequency resonance, reinstating the 13th Circuit. The is contained in this film.

The dynamic of The Template model follows a momentum of exponential progression. Each coded Ceremony reconnects circuitry that restores a spectrum of electromagnetic integrity to the body. Each successive Ceremony holds the potential of a subsequent spectrum of electromagnetic Source Intelligence that builds upon the resonant synergy of the previous code. For this reason, prior to experiencing this 2nd Code, It is essential that you interact with the
1st alchemical code,

Please watch The 1st Template Ceremony first.
The Ceremony of Original Innocence
Keywords
sacred geometry
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