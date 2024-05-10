Create New Account
Dr. William Makis: Chris Cuomo's ‘Limited Hangout’ on Ivermectin is an Act
Published 18 hours ago

(May 8, 2024) Dr. William Makis explains why lying propagandist Chris Cuomo's recent admissions about Ivermectin and COVID "vaccine injuries" on the 'PBD Podcast' was a stunt.


CHIEF NERD’s Video Clip of PBD Podcast: https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1788142295943950578


15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 007: https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-303

current eventscover-upvaccinepropagandapsyopchris cuomoinjuriesconfessioncovidivermectinpbd podcastlimited hangoutwilliam makis

