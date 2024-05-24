Create New Account
The Bronx has a historic and significant past of Democrat broken promises.
The Bronx has a historic and significant presence in American politics. In the 70s, Democrats used the people of the Bronx as pawns and they resented it. When Ronald Reagan visited the Bronx in 1980, he was not met with a warm welcome, but Reagan gained their respect that day.


"Reagan" actor, Dennis Quaid, says the similarities between 1980 and today... are you better off than you were 4 years ago?

