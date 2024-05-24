The Bronx has a historic and significant past of Democrat broken promises.

The Bronx has a historic and significant presence in American politics. In the 70s, Democrats used the people of the Bronx as pawns and they resented it. When Ronald Reagan visited the Bronx in 1980, he was not met with a warm welcome, but Reagan gained their respect that day.
"Reagan" actor, Dennis Quaid, says the similarities between 1980 and today... are you better off than you were 4 years ago?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.