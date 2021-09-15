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HISTORY: Massive Nuclear Arsenal Hidden in Arizona - Cities of the Underworld (S01) [15.09.2021]
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63 views • September 15, 2021
Beneath the surface of Green Valley, Arizona is an underground nuclear missile ready to launch. Watch as a team investigates this deep dark secret, in this clip from Season 1, "America's Military Underground."
Watch all new episodes of Cities of the Underworld, returning, Tuesdays at 10/9c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite The HISTORY Channel shows at history.com/schedule.
#CitiesoftheUnderworld
HISTORY
8.91M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MI7sdE0S1g4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9MAhZQQd9egwWCxrwSIsJQ
Watch all new episodes of Cities of the Underworld, returning, Tuesdays at 10/9c, and stay up to date on all of your favorite The HISTORY Channel shows at history.com/schedule.
#CitiesoftheUnderworld
HISTORY
8.91M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MI7sdE0S1g4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9MAhZQQd9egwWCxrwSIsJQ
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