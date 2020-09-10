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The skies of west Oregon turn into reddish
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370 views • September 10, 2020
Joel 2:30
"And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke."
"And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke."
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