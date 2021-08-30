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NURSING HOME EMPTY FOR MONTHS AFTER ELDERLY RESIDENTS FORCED TO TAKE THE COVID "VACCINE".
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402 views • August 30, 2021
Nursing homes are forcing thousands of elderly residents to take the big pharma covid "vaccines". Thousands of these innocent seniors are dead and dying from the jabs because they're depopulation bioweapons, not real vaccines.
Bill Gates said a teacher can be paid for the $$ it costs to keep 10 elderly alive. In his world, if the ruling class wins, millions of innocent people have to lose their lives.
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Bill Gates said a teacher can be paid for the $$ it costs to keep 10 elderly alive. In his world, if the ruling class wins, millions of innocent people have to lose their lives.
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports and Commentary by Jonathan Adler. Photographer, Investigative Reporter, Activist.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
I am a supporter of Alex Jones and Infowars.
Email:
[email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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