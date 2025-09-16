It's a GENOCIDE, say UN commissioners | Trump: They voted on that?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a GENOCIDE, say UN commissioners
On Tuesday, in a groundbreaking report, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory officially concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This, of course, comes as the members of the commission are set to soon step down, after announcing their resignations this summer amid the US’s escalating attacks on the UN.
Reporter: The UN says that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
Trump: They voted on that? When it comes to a vote, we will see what happens. That will come to a vote.
