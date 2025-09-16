It's a GENOCIDE, say UN commissioners | Trump: They voted on that?

It's a GENOCIDE, say UN commissioners



On Tuesday, in a groundbreaking report, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory officially concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This, of course, comes as the members of the commission are set to soon step down, after announcing their resignations this summer amid the US’s escalating attacks on the UN.

----------

Reporter: The UN says that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.



Trump: They voted on that? When it comes to a vote, we will see what happens. That will come to a vote.

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!