THE ART OF WAR (SUN-TZU) AUDIO BOOK -- PAY ATTENTION .. !! THIS IS HAPPENING NOW

THE ART OF WAR (SUN-TZU) AUDIO BOOK

EDITED BY JAMES CLAVELL / NARRATED BY SIMON VANCE

The words held within this audiobook, where written over two and a half thousand years ago, ring just as true today as they did in fifth century BC China. Best-selling author and master storyteller James Clavell (Shōgun) brought The Art of War to greater prominence in the West in the 1980s and showed how the book’s instruction was applicable on a smaller scale and could be used for personal betterment. Clavell’s wonderfully evocative foreword and helpful notes throughout the text guide the listener through preparations and battle plans, correct use of weapons and knowing when to fight - and when not to fight.





With a deep understanding of both strategy and human nature, this military treatise illustrates the fine craft of knowing one’s enemy and oneself. From military officers to CEOs to those simply looking to be more powerful in their own life, The Art of War has become required reading for anyone seeking a path of success through the modern world.





The ART Of WAR (DOC) https://gateway.pinata.cloud/ipfs/bafykbzacedbjv75bxsnmbswsab57vmn5wbucr7bbzxismcr5ilzqqmcztcp2q?filename=Sun%20Tzu%2C%20James%20Clavell%20-%20The%20Art%20of%20War-Delacorte%20Press%20%281983%29.epub





The Complete Art of War (Tzu, Sun; von Clausewitz, General Carl; Machiavelli, Niccolo; Jomini, Baron de)

https://gateway.pinata.cloud/ipfs/bafykbzacebpsivkmbuth7mtn6zudcrrzravn74et33l3xp6g4nnzobl3s6nys?filename=Tzu%2C%20Sun_%20von%20Clausewitz%2C%20General%20Carl_%20Machiavelli%2C%20Niccolo_%20Jomini%2C%20Baron%20de%20-%20The%20Complete%20Art%20of%20War-Start%20Publishing%20LLC%20%282013%29.pdf

