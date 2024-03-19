Castelo Dos Mouros!

Almost 1,000 years ago, the Moors invaded the Iberian Peninsula and Portugal. They left some very deep reminders of the Moorish Occupation!

Today, people come from all over the world to see the ruins. The walls and ramparts as well as the towers are in very good shape. The steps leading to the walls are wide and an effort to climb. But the walk around the walls is an unforgettable experience.





The Castle was build as a fortification and as a lookout for invaders from the Atlantic Ocean and any other direction.





Here, I invite you to join me on a walk up and down the walls! Enjoy!





Enjoy the walk!