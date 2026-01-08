BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alien Tricksters, Consciousness & the Control of Reality with Grant Cameron Part 2 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
127 followers
0
23 views • 1 day ago

Government Control of Media Information


Part 2 of 2. On Jan. 2, 2026, Grant Cameron and Brian Ruhe discussed the manipulation of Linda Howe, an environmental reporter who gained fame for her cattle mutilation story but was blocked from creating a documentary about it by being offered and then delayed access to the Holloman Air Force Base film. They explored how government agencies use tactics like surveillance and false document leaks to control information and discredit sources. Grant shared Mike Clalland's story of an alleged alien encounter, which he interpreted as a play or mission agreed upon before birth, suggesting that such experiences may be predestined.


Alien Contact and Human Evolution

Grant and Brian discussed the phenomenon of extraterrestrial contact and its implications. Grant explained that aliens use disinformation to keep people talking about them, without revealing their true purpose. He suggested that the aliens are here to guide humanity towards a higher consciousness, rather than to conquer or study us. Brian presented a hypothesis that ET influence might be behind technological advancements like Neuralink and Mars colonization efforts. They discussed how contact with extraterrestrials can lead to a breakdown of existing belief systems and a shift towards a more spiritual, empathic worldview. Grant emphasized that the aliens act as tricksters, provoking us to question everything and forcing us to evolve.


Challenges of Knowledge Disclosure

Grant discussed the potential fallout of disclosing advanced knowledge, comparing it to the challenges faced by scientists when their beliefs are challenged. He emphasized the role of the ego in resisting new ideas and highlighted a meeting at the Arlington Institute where participants initially favored disclosure but changed their minds after considering its disadvantages. Grant also shared his theory on consciousness, suggesting that knowledge is gradually introduced to individuals as they become more open to new ideas. He used examples of inventors and musicians to illustrate how creative insights often come unexpectedly, after periods of focused work or relaxation.


Understanding Advanced Spiritual Beings

Grant and Brian discussed the nature of spiritual experiences and the concept of "knowing" versus belief systems. They explored the idea that advanced spiritual beings, or "purple" souls, have a different perspective on life and death, and how these beings are involved in guiding and evolving humanity. They also touched on the concept of the Galactic Federation and how it operates through layers of authority, with beings like the Mantids possibly functioning as architects or timeline coordinators. The discussion concluded with Grant suggesting that the beings we encounter in spiritual experiences are influenced by our belief systems, and that we are all part of a larger cosmic play.


Exploring Karma and Consciousness

Grant and Brian discussed the concept of karma and its role in human experiences, including the idea that both positive and negative events can serve as learning opportunities. They explored the notion that consciousness and understanding evolve over time, with Grant emphasizing the complexity of the universe and the importance of sharing knowledge. They agreed to continue their discussions in future sessions and at an upcoming meeting at Grant's home, where they plan to accommodate a group of interested individuals.


Grant Cameron can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/@whitehouseufo

https://www.presidentialufo.org/

Keywords
aliensconsciousnessufosgrant cameron
