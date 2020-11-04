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Investor Hot Seat's Pitch Competition
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1 view • November 04, 2020
The Investor Hot Seat has 8 companies presenting their investment opportunity to a panel of 6 Investor Judges actively looking to invest. The judges will determine if the company is ready for them to invest in or if they can offer advice to help them improve on their company’s value and mission. Join us to see if these companies can capture at least one investor or will they go home with just good advice. What company will be in the Investor Hot Seat presenting their company to a panel of Investor Judges actively looking to invest? Which Investor Judges Will Invest?
Investor Judges
David Cunic, CEO, UCS Advisors
Jeff Kendig, Managing Partner, Bravos Capital
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst. SuperChronics
Lindsay Blackett, CEO, Peakterra Ventures
Lindsay Blackett, CEO, Peakterra Ventures
Tim Lozott, CEO, Green Life Capital
Presenting Companies
Barry Perkins, CEO, Veed
Dalvin Hicks, CEO, Neptune Cannabis Company
Elad Barak, CEO, Voyager Products
Glenn DeSimone, CEO, Curatio Life Sciences
Langdon Brown, CEO, Southern Cross Hemp Oil
Jeff Ullman, CEO, GoodFOR
Michael Klein, CEO, Miraculo
Skip Stone, CEO, STASHLOGIX
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 566 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
#cannabisbusiness #cannabiscommunity #investing #hemp #alternativemedicine #alternativeinvestments #medicalcannabis #cannabusiness #TalkingHedge #InvestorHotSeat #alternativeinvestments #agriculture #fintech #hemp #cannabis #realestate #investors #privatequity #equityfunds #wealthmanagement #investmentbanking #angelinvestors #accreditedinvestors #investors #cannabisinvestors
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Investor Judges
David Cunic, CEO, UCS Advisors
Jeff Kendig, Managing Partner, Bravos Capital
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst. SuperChronics
Lindsay Blackett, CEO, Peakterra Ventures
Lindsay Blackett, CEO, Peakterra Ventures
Tim Lozott, CEO, Green Life Capital
Presenting Companies
Barry Perkins, CEO, Veed
Dalvin Hicks, CEO, Neptune Cannabis Company
Elad Barak, CEO, Voyager Products
Glenn DeSimone, CEO, Curatio Life Sciences
Langdon Brown, CEO, Southern Cross Hemp Oil
Jeff Ullman, CEO, GoodFOR
Michael Klein, CEO, Miraculo
Skip Stone, CEO, STASHLOGIX
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 566 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
#cannabisbusiness #cannabiscommunity #investing #hemp #alternativemedicine #alternativeinvestments #medicalcannabis #cannabusiness #TalkingHedge #InvestorHotSeat #alternativeinvestments #agriculture #fintech #hemp #cannabis #realestate #investors #privatequity #equityfunds #wealthmanagement #investmentbanking #angelinvestors #accreditedinvestors #investors #cannabisinvestors
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
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