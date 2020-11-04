Investor Hot Seat's Pitch Competition

The Investor Hot Seat has 8 companies presenting their investment opportunity to a panel of 6 Investor Judges actively looking to invest. The judges will determine if the company is ready for them to invest in or if they can offer advice to help them improve on their company’s value and mission. Join us to see if these companies can capture at least one investor or will they go home with just good advice. What company will be in the Investor Hot Seat presenting their company to a panel of Investor Judges actively looking to invest?​ Which Investor Judges Will Invest?​Investor JudgesDavid Cunic, CEO, UCS AdvisorsJeff Kendig, Managing Partner, Bravos CapitalJosh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst. SuperChronicsLindsay Blackett, CEO, Peakterra VenturesLindsay Blackett, CEO, Peakterra VenturesTim Lozott, CEO, Green Life CapitalPresenting CompaniesBarry Perkins, CEO, VeedDalvin Hicks, CEO, Neptune Cannabis CompanyElad Barak, CEO, Voyager ProductsGlenn DeSimone, CEO, Curatio Life SciencesLangdon Brown, CEO, Southern Cross Hemp OilJeff Ullman, CEO, GoodFORMichael Klein, CEO, MiraculoSkip Stone, CEO, STASHLOGIXHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 566 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats#cannabisbusiness #cannabiscommunity #investing #hemp #alternativemedicine #alternativeinvestments #medicalcannabis #cannabusiness #TalkingHedge #InvestorHotSeat #alternativeinvestments #agriculture #fintech #hemp #cannabis #realestate #investors #privatequity #equityfunds #wealthmanagement #investmentbanking #angelinvestors #accreditedinvestors #investors #cannabisinvestorsJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.