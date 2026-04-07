4-7-2026 | Guest: "Stewart Rhodes" Topic: "Still Unpardoned"

Links from today's broadcast:





Pardon the 14: https://davidisinnocent.com/pardon-the-14

Learn about Oath Keepers: http://OathKeepers.info

Support Stewart: https://www.givesendgo.com/oath





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